Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Biovian has announced plans to make an investment worth more than $55m (€50m) to expand its manufacturing facility at Turku in Finland.

To be spread over a 69,000ft2 area, the expanded production unit will feature innovative technologies and equipment that aid in developing, producing and analysing advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP).

The ATMPS include adenoviral and adeno-associated viral (AAV) therapies.

This facility will feature Class A to D cleanroom areas for the production of final drug products and bulk drug substances.

The expanded space will aid the company in carrying out broader viral vector and microbial protein projects as well as production campaigns simultaneously.

Biovian anticipates completing the works at the expanded site in December next year, with it slated to become fully functional by 2025.

This Turku plant is also estimated to generate a further 100 new jobs in the region.

The latest expansion project will add to the company’s existing production facility, bringing the total space to 11,500m2.

Biovian CEO Antti Nieminen said: “The new manufacturing facility will not only strengthen Biovian’s position as a key player in the CDMO sector, but also contribute to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in Finland and most of all provide vital therapies to patients suffering from today’s untreatable diseases.

“The new manufacturing facility will increase viral vector capacity, but it will also increase our capacity and flexibility in microbial protein.”