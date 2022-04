Asahi Kasei Medical’s US subsidiary has signed an agreement to acquire Bionova Scientific for an undisclosed amount.

Bionova Scientific is a portfolio company of private investment firm Great Point Partners.

It offers contract process development services as well as GMP-compliant contract manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies.

The company is focused on developing and manufacturing recombinant protein products using mammalian cell culture processes.

The acquisition of Bionova Scientific will add a full-service biopharmaceutical CDMO to Asahi Kasei Medical’s bioprocess business.

The bioprocess business of Asahi Kasei Medical offers ViruSure viral safety testing services, MOTIV inline buffer formulation systems, Planova virus removal filters, and Bionique mycoplasma safety testing services.

Bionova Scientific CEO Darren Head said: “We are extremely excited to become a part of Asahi Kasei. This represents an important step in our evolution as a company and provides access to new resources that will enable us to continue to add to our capacity and capabilities.

“Asahi Kasei shares our commitment to helping patients by helping our industry partners succeed, and now we are better positioned than ever to support our clients’ current and long-term needs.”

Bionova operates a 11,000ft2 commercial-ready GMP biologics manufacturing facility and 22,000ft2 facility with GMP warehouse space.

In 2019, Asahi Kasei Group agreed to acquire Danish pharma company Veloxis Pharmaceuticals through its Danish subsidiary Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark.