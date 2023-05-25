Alvotech and Advanz Pharma have extended their strategic partnership for the supply and commercialisation of five biosimilars in Europe.

Under the partnership, the biosimilars will be developed and supplied by Alvotech while Advanz Pharma will be responsible for registration and marketing in Europe.

Alvotech and Advanz’s agreement includes proposed biosimilars to Entyvio (vedolizumab) and Simponi (golimumab).

Information pertaining to the remaining three biosimilars, which are in early-stage, have not been disclosed.

Advanz Pharma CEO Steffen Wagner said: “This partnership positions Advanz Pharma as a key future player in European biosimilars.

“It is also an important next step in Advanz’s ambition to be a partner of choice for the commercialisation of specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines in Europe.”

In February this year, both the companies signed an agreement for the commercialisation of a proposed biosimilar to Xolair (omalizumab), AVT23, in the European Economic Area, UK, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Alvotech chairman and CEO Robert Wessman said: “We are very excited to extend our existing partnership with Advanz Pharma into additional therapeutic areas.

“The growth of our collaboration is based on a common vision and commitment to provide better patient access to more affordable biologics.”

Alvotech’s current pipeline includes eight disclosed biosimilar candidates for treating autoimmune and eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer.

The company also has a wide network of commercial partners to provide worldwide reach of biosimilars in the markets of the US, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East.