Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an RNAi therapeutics company, and Gen, a GMP-certified pharmaceutical company specializing in rare diseases, today announced an exclusive Distribution Agreement for ONPATTRO, a first-in-class RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with Stage 1 or Stage 2 polyneuropathy.

“Our partnership with Gen enables us to extend access to ONPATTRO to patients suffering from hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in Turkey where we currently don’t have a presence,” said Brendan Martin, Vice President and Acting Head of Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. “There are a significant number of patients in Turkey who urgently need new treatment options and we are delighted to partner with Gen to bring ONPATTRO to those in need.”

Abidin Gülmüs, CEO of Gen stated: “We are proud of our reputation as one of Turkey’s leading specialty pharmaceutical companies and are excited to have partnered with Alnylam. Through collaborations with leading international companies, we aim to bring innovative medicines to patients in Turkey in the fastest and most reliable way possible.”

Patients in Turkey were among those who participated in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 3 APOLLO study, the largest-ever study in hATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy, which led to the approval of ONPATTRO in the U.S. and EU in 2018.

Source: Company Press Release