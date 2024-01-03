WuXi XDC, a China-based CRDMO specialising in antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and the broader bioconjugate market, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea's IntoCell.

This partnership covers drug-linker technology and CRDMO services right from discovery to commercialisation.

WuXi XDC CEO Dr. Jimmy Li said, “IntoCell’s unique drug-linker technologies and our leading, open-access platform are a great combination to enable the fast delivery of pre-clinical candidates, especially in novel ADC programmes.

“We are delighted to reach this comprehensive partnership with IntoCell and to forge the capability synergy. It demonstrates WuXi XDC’s platform development strategy, namely to grow continually and evolve to help our clients to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of ADCs and other bioconjugates.”

IntoCell founder and CEO Tae Kyo Park said: “Given WuXi XDC’s ample experience and superb capabilities in the CRDMO business, along with IntoCell’s proprietary drug-linker technology, the collaborative efforts of the two companies will pave an easier path for potential ADC development companies to access a variety of drug-linker sets in a stable yet fast-cleavable format. We are eager to witness positive progress towards that goal.”

Since its establishment in 2015, IntoCell has been developing drug-linker technologies such as the OHPAS linker, which can stably link and release many payloads, including phenols, and Payload Modification Technology (PMT), which can enhance the selectivity of ADCs towards cancer cells over normal cells.

The company’s recent focus is on Nexatecans, a new class of Camptothecins with a phenol function.

It has expanded its reach by licensing its technology to ADC Therapeutics and undertaking research collaborations with Samsung Bioepis.

In August 2023, WuXi XDC also signed an MoU with Boostimmune, a biotech firm working on next-generation anti-cancer therapies.

This agreement provides Boostimmune access to WuXi XDC’s fully integrated bioconjugate platform and discovery expertise.

WuXi XDC will offer end-to-end services to support Boostimmune’s discovery of novel bioconjugates.