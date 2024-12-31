WuXi Biologics (WuXi Bio) and Sino Biopharm have entered into a service agreement for the discovery of a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for a target that is not disclosed.

As per the deal, WuXi Bio will offer comprehensive discovery services, including antibody generation, spearhead detection, optimisation, and developability assessment.

These services will be supported by WuXi’s single B cell technology platform, which is designed to facilitate the selection of an ‘optimal’ preclinical mAb candidate for Sino Biopharm.

Sino Biopharm will obtain exclusive rights to the mAb developed through this partnership.

The company will also oversee the subsequent investigational new drug (IND) applications, clinical trials, and commercialisation processes of the asset.

under the agreement terms, WuXi Bio will gain payments based on the projects’ progression and commercialisation.

WuXi Biologics CEO Dr Chris Chen said: “We’re delighted to provide our proven integrated discovery platforms for Sino Biopharm to discover a first-in-class mAb. This agreement further reinforces the value of R (research) in our unique CRDMO model and highlights WuXi Bio’s role as the partner of choice in discovery services, including Chinese pharmaceutical companies in building innovative pipelines.

“We look forward to offering global open-access technology platforms with unsurpassed speed and efficiency to support Sino Biopharm to transform their innovative ideas into new treatments for patients worldwide.”

Sino Biopharm’s operations span across pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) platforms, a ‘strong’ sales system, and intelligent manufacturing.

Sino Biopharm CEO Eric S Y Tse said: “We believe that by combining WuXi Biologics’ profound know-how in antibody discovery and engineering together with Sino Biopharm’s expertise in biology and strong capabilities in drug research and development, we can continuously accelerate the development of differentiated innovative treatments, thus better benefiting patients worldwide.”