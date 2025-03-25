As a part of a broader investment round, Beyond Air’s subsidiary NeuroNOS has received an initial equity financing of $2m from private investors, aimed at expediting the preclinical development of its small-molecule drug for paediatrics with autism.

The treatment, designed to be administered either as an injectable or an oral medication, utilises the regulation of the brain’s nitric oxide (NO) levels to influence neurological function.

The company is seeking additional capital for backing the clinical advancement and further development.

NeuroNOS CEO Amir Avniel said: “This $2m investment is an important step in supporting our research for individuals with autism.

“Our NO-regulating therapy has the potential to address the underlying biological mechanisms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and we are committed to advancing a science-driven approach that could make a meaningful difference for children and families affected by autism.”

The drug’s development is based on the research of professor Amal at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) School of Pharmacy, who is Harvard University’s visiting professor at present.

His findings suggest that children with ASD have “elevated” NO levels.

This research has been validated through extensive studies involving over 700 animals across three mouse models, human stem cell-derived neurons, and blood samples of autistic children.

According to the company, these studies offer evidence of the way in which dysregulation of NO contributes to this condition, highlighting the loss of dendritic spines in the regions of the brain associated with social behaviour and cognitive development as a prime driver of the condition.

At present, the company is enhancing the delivery mechanism of the drug, focusing initially on a subcutaneous injection for “optimal” bioavailability.

Upcoming formulations, along with an oral version, are also under consideration to widen accessibility for children.