Pharvaris has secured orphan designation from the European Commission (EC) for deucrictibant, an investigational drug for treating bradykinin-mediated angioedema.

This announcement follows the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) orphan drug designation granted to deucrictibant for the same indication in March 2022.

According to the company, this oral small-molecule bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist is presently undergoing clinical development.

The drug claims to inhibit the signalling of bradykinin via the bradykinin B2 receptor, and it may prevent the bradykinin-mediated angioedema attack occurrence and treat its manifestations.

The company is developing two oral formulations of the drug, which include an extended-release tablet for “sustained” efficacy and absorption as a prophylactic treatment.

Deucrictibant is also being developed as an immediate-release capsule for a quick onset of activity for on-demand treatment.

Pharvaris develops oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists for addressing the bradykinin-mediated angioedema types.

The company is assessing the drug’s efficacy and safety in pivotal Phase III trials for both the prevention and on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, building on positive data from Phase II prophylaxis and on-demand trials in HAE.

Pharvaris chief medical officer Peng Lu said: “Today, we are diligently executing our phase III development programme evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in HAE. By granting deucrictibant orphan designation for the treatment of bradykinin-mediated angioedema, the European regulators are acknowledging deucrictibant’s ability as a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist to address the unmet needs associated with any bradykinin-mediated angioedema condition.

“By blocking the effects of bradykinin, the ultimate culprit inducing angioedema attacks, regardless of its source, deucrictibant has the potential to offer a broader-acting option to address the unmet need associated with bradykinin-mediated angioedema diseases, beyond HAE.”