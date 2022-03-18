Triumvira Immunologics has completed an extension of Series A financing, which brings the total round to nearly $100m, for supporting the continued preclinical and clinical development of its T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC)-T cell therapy programmes.

The financing round has seen participation from existing investors Northpond Ventures, Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment unit of Bayer AG.

New investors including the Myeloma Investment Fund, ATEM Capital, B Capital Group, along with the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation’s venture philanthropy subsidiary and many more also joined the round.

Triumvira’s TAC receptor is a multi-domain chimeric molecule that is designed to interact directly with the natural T cell receptor to support T cells recognise and eliminate the tumour cells.

At present, TAC01-HER2, the company’s lead programme, is being assessed in a Phase I/II clinical trial for HER2-overexpressing solid tumours (TACTIC-2) patients including gall bladder, ovarian, breast, gastric, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Triumvira president and CEO Paul Lammers said: “We would like to welcome our new investors to our Series A syndicate and acknowledge our current investors for their growing confidence in our technology and approach to empowering the body’s natural defences against life-threatening solid tumours where there are significant gaps in cell therapies.

“Our proprietary TAC technology platform offers an innovative approach to developing novel autologous and allogeneic treatments for solid tumours, and we are excited to advance our pipeline through 2022 and beyond.”

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company develops non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics.