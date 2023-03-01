Tempus has unveiled a multi-year strategic partnership with Pfizer for advancing the development of cancer drugs.

Under the collaboration, both the companies will work together for further AI and machine learning-driven efforts in therapeutic development.

The partnership aims to gather insights more precisely that will help in the discovery and development of new drugs in oncology.

Pfizer will have access to the AI-based platform and multimodal data library of Tempus, through the multi-year partnership.

Additionally, the company will have access to the wide range of capabilities of Tempus, including AI-driven companion diagnostic offerings and clinical trial matching programme, TIME.

Tempus founder and CEO Eric Lefkofsky said: “Pfizer shares our commitment to bringing novel treatments to patients faster, and we look forward to working together to usher in the next generation of oncology therapeutics.

“This is the third strategic collaboration Tempus has established with a global pharmaceutical leader in the last year, as we believe that combining our technological capabilities with pharma’s deep R&D expertise will get us much closer in realising the full potential of precision medicine.”

The company offers AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians for providing personalised patient care.

It also facilitates discovery, development, and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Last month, Tempus announced a new multi-omics partnership with Actuate Therapeutics to support the latter’s ongoing Phase I/II trial of elraglusib.

The xF+ liquid biopsy and Research Use Only (RUO) DNA methylation tests from Tempus will be utilised for discovering and further validating the biomarker profiles in patients who might benefit from treatment with elraglusib, a selective GSK-3β inhibitor.