Lonza company Synaffix has signed a licensing agreement with ABL Bio for the development of bispecific antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

Under the agreement, Synaffix will be eligible for an upfront payment, milestone payments along with tiered royalties on net sales of resulting products.

The company will also produce components that are specifically related to its technologies.

Synaffix head Peter van de Sande said: “Under our collaboration with ABL Bio, we will focus on the discovery and development of cutting-edge bispecific ADCs.

“It underlines the vast and growing potential of Synaffix’s innovative technology platforms for engineering smart, targeted biologics that deliver therapeutic payloads with best-in-class therapeutic index.”

ABL Bio will focus on the research, development, and commercialisation of any bispecific ADCs developed under the deal.

After Lonza acquired Synaffix, ABL Bio is now considering Lonza as a potential partner for clinical production of the antibody in their first programme.

This programme will begin once the deal is signed, with options to exercise for up to two additional programmes in the future.

ABL Bio CEO Sang Hoon Lee said: “We are excited by the potential of this partnership with Synaffix, allowing us to further build on our understanding of the potential of this new area of ADC research combined with Synaffix’s award-winning ADC technology platform.

“The speed of R&D is increasingly important to secure a foothold in the burgeoning ADC market.”