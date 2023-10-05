Shorla Oncology has raised $35m in a Series B funding round to progress its oncology product portfolio.

Kurma Partners’ Growth Opportunities Fund led the funding round, which has also seen participation from existing investors including Enterprise Ireland, Seroba Life Sciences, and Irish, US and Canadian based family offices.

Shorla will use the funds to advance its oncology portfolio by progressing its pipeline to bring the drugs to market and enhance the preparation and application of oncology medication.

Shorla Oncology CEO Sharon Cunningham said: “The investment will underpin the advancement and commercialisation of our oncology drugs ensuring we continue to deliver on our mission of bringing promising treatments to patients around the globe.”

The company focuses on developing therapeutics for orphan and pediatric cancers.

Recently, the company announced the US Food and Drug Administration approval for Nelarabine Injection and its market launch, representing its first approval in the country.

Shorla also intends to bring further products to market with an expanding portfolio of late-stage assets.

Kurma Partners partner Daniel Parera said: “We are excited to support Shorla’s growth as an integrated Specialty Pharma company to address shortcomings in patient care and improve outcomes.

“In particular, the team has shown impressive agility in identifying unmet needs and in operational execution.

“This matches very well with our focus and expertise as a Growth fund to support the scale-up of emerging champions of the European Healthcare and Life Science ecosystem.”