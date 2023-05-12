Swiss company SGS has purchased a majority stake in Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services as well as its subsidiaries (Nutrasource).

The company will initially buy a 60% interest in Nutrasource while having the right to pick the remaining 40% holding in 2026.

Financial terms of the transaction were not shared.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Nutrasource is a global contract research organisation (CRO) in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical businesses.

It helps health product companies develop and launch safe, effective products to improve health and wellness.

The company offers complete regulatory support, product development, clinical trial management, testing services, research and development (R&D) as well as third-party ingredient certification programmes.

It has more than 100 employees across four sites in North America and serves the US, European, and Canadian health product markets.

SGS CEO Frankie Ng said: “This acquisition expands our Health and Nutrition capabilities in North America and complements our global portfolio of solutions into the converging industries of health, nutrition and wellness.

“This further aligns SGS with the TIC megatrends, and supports our purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world.”

According to the company, Nutrasource showed consistent growth, generating nearly $14.88m (C$20m) in revenues last year.

SGS is a testing, inspection and certification company and operate 2,650 offices, clinical facilities and laboratories in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe.