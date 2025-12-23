Samsung Biologics has entered into a definitive agreement, through its subsidiary Samsung Biologics America, to acquire Human Genome Sciences from GSK as part of its plan to expand manufacturing capabilities in the US.

The move will give Samsung Biologics its first manufacturing site in the country as part of its long-term commitment to the market.

The Rockville, Maryland facility is located in a key US bio-cluster and consists of two current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) plants with a combined drug substance capacity of 60,000 litres.

It is equipped to handle both clinical and commercial manufacturing across a range of batch sizes, from small to large.

Production of current products will be maintained at the site. Samsung Biologics intends to invest further in expanding the facility’s capacity and updating its technology, with the goal of enhancing the reliability of the US biologics supply chain.

Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will acquire the Rockville assets for $280m, with the transaction expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The company will retain over 500 employees at the site to maintain operational continuity.

Integrating this facility into its global network will enable Samsung Biologics to offer multi-site, flexible options to clients in both Korea and the US, supporting reliable access to therapeutics for American patients.

Samsung Biologics currently has 785,000 litres of capacity across five plants, producing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), next-generation therapies, and organoid-based services.

The company recently completed Bio Campus I and II and secured land for Bio Campus III, which will focus on manufacturing and new research and development programmes.

Samsung Biologics CEO and president John Rim said: “This landmark acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing global healthcare and bolstering our manufacturing capabilities in the US.

“The investment will enable us to deepen our collaboration with federal, state, and local stakeholders to best serve our customers and partners while ensuring a reliable and stable supply of life-saving therapeutics.”

Earlier this year, Samsung Biologics extended its collaboration with LigaChem Biosciences for ADC services.