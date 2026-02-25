NorthX Biologics and Demeetra have entered a strategic partnership focused on integrated cell line development (CLD) and good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing.

The partnership brings together a high-titre glutamine synthetase (GS) knockout (−/−) Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line solution, free from additional intellectual property costs, aiming to streamline the transition from gene to proof-of-concept for biotech companies.

The collaboration integrates Demeetra’s CleanCut CHO platforms and stable cell line development services with NorthX Biologics’ GMP manufacturing expertise, process scale-up capabilities, regulatory-grade quality systems, and aseptic fill and finish.

The unified solution is designed to reduce technical setbacks and remove the need for cell line rebuilds or process re-qualification when changing manufacturing partners, leading to accelerated investigational new drug (IND)-enabling and clinical material delivery.

By addressing common biotech sector challenges such as long development cycles, technical bottlenecks, and costly project delays, the partnership offers an uninterrupted workflow from early-stage development through to clinical-grade material production.

This approach aims to assist early-stage biotech companies operating under tight funding timelines by minimising delays that can affect valuation and financing outcomes.

Key customer advantages include a unified team ensuring smooth transition from CLD to GMP, cell line development without royalty fees, faster progress to IND and Phase I milestones, and reduced technical and regulatory risks.

The collaboration demonstrates the companies’ dedication to minimising fragmentation in early biologics development by bringing together genome engineering, upstream processing, and good manufacturing practice execution within a single framework.

NorthX Biologics CEO Janet Hoogstraate said: “Partnering with Demeetra strengthens our ability to support biotech companies all the way, with a rapid, reliable, and continuous path to GMP material.

“Biotech companies no longer need to choose between best-in-class cell line development and proven GMP execution. Our collaboration with Demeetra provides an optimal solution for the development of biologics.”

Demeetra CEO Jack Crawford said: “We are excited to collaborate with NorthX Biologics. Demeetra’s platforms are designed to produce cell lines that go straight into manufacturing without rebuilds or licensing conversations downstream.

“Partnering with NorthX Biologics closes the loop. Together, we’ve built a high-performance, end-to-end path that protects both the programme timeline and the full economic value of the client’s asset.”