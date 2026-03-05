US-based CordenPharma Colorado has leased a 64,000ft² space at BioMed Realty’s Flatiron Park’s 5505 Central, which marks Boulder’s first purpose-built speculative lab building, for peptides development.

CordenPharma Colorado will occupy the entire premises under a 15-year lease.

The new LEED Gold-certified facility has flexible laboratory configurations, advanced mechanical and utility systems, and waste management to facilitate intricate scientific activities.

Conveniently situated next to CordenPharma Colorado’s peptide manufacturing site, this location will accommodate process development and analytical services, allowing for the smooth integration of advanced peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production from the development phase to commercialisation.

BioMed Realty’s Flatiron Park campus is home to life science, quantum, and technology tenants, offering resilient infrastructure and flexible building solutions.

BioMed Realty West Coast markets president Jon Bergschneider said: “We’re proud to deliver the first purpose-built lab building at Flatiron Park, designed to meet the flexibility and performance needs of sophisticated science users.

“Combined with a connected campus experience, curated amenities, Discover Here programming, and a tenant-first operating model, Flatiron Park supports innovation today while enabling long-term growth.”

CordenPharma Colorado managing director Michael Landau said: “We’re excited to partner with BioMed Realty on this project to accelerate our strategic growth and meet customer demand for complex peptide outsourcing, while creating additional jobs and attracting research talent to the region.

“With our strong team and strategic vision, backed by our global facility network, these new labs will grow the life sciences sector in Boulder. As a CDMO [contract development and manufacturing organisation], our development laboratories are foundational in delivering effective support to customers and their patients.”

The enhanced peptide development site will be integrated into CordenPharma’s global network spanning Europe and the US.