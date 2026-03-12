Switzerland-based Curatis has signed an exclusive licensing and development agreement with Neupharma for corticorelin (C-PTBE-01) to treat peritumoral brain oedema in Japan.

Neupharma will gain exclusive rights for the development and commercialisation of the therapy, addressing a condition currently lacking approved targeted treatments.

The company will fund and conduct a pivotal study in Japan to support regulatory approval.

Curatis is set to receive upfront and milestone payments totalling up to SFr83.5m ($107m), along with royalties on future Japanese sales of up to 20%. The initial launch is planned for children and adolescents.

The companies plan to meet the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in mid-2026 to discuss requirements for a registration-enabling study, with the trial expected to commence in 2027.

In parallel, Curatis is continuing preparations for a pivotal Phase III study aimed at approvals in Europe and the US, as well as global partnership activities.

Peritumoral brain oedema is a complication linked to both primary and metastatic brain tumours, often arising from cancers such as breast, colorectal, lung or melanoma.

It leads to neurological symptoms, including altered mental status, headaches, paralysis, speech disorders, visual disturbances, and vomiting.

Current standard treatment relies on corticosteroids, which can induce significant adverse effects such as osteoporosis, muscle wasting, myopathy and glucose metabolism issues and can negatively interact with some cancer therapies.

More than 150,000 patients in the US experience this condition annually.

Curatis is focused on late-stage development and commercialisation of drugs for rare diseases and speciality care, with a sales portfolio exceeding 40 products.

Neupharma specialises in developing therapies for rare and progressive diseases in Japan across areas, including oncology, pulmonology and cardiology.