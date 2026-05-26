Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have developed a new cell therapy aiming to provide a potential alternative to liver transplants for patients with advanced liver disease.

The therapy uses patients’ immune cells, developed into mature macrophages, which are then re-infused to break down scar tissue and promote the growth of healthy liver cells.

In the MATCH clinical trial, 26 patients received macrophage therapy while 24 had standard care. Four years later, 70% of those given cell therapy were alive without requiring a transplant, compared with 40% in the standard care group.

Eight deaths were recorded in the therapy group, compared with nine deaths and five transplants in the control group. No serious side effects were found in those who received the treatment.

The trial’s four-year follow-up period provided data on long-term safety and benefits. According to the research team, the findings highlight the potential of macrophage therapy as a further therapeutic option for end-stage liver disease.

University of Edinburgh Institute for Regeneration and Repair director Stuart Forbes said: “Although we can use liver transplantation as a rescue treatment for a proportion of people who have advanced liver disease, this is restricted by a lack of suitable donor organs.

“Unfortunately, many patients may die whilst on the liver transplant waiting list. There is therefore a desperate need for alternative treatments for patients with advanced liver disease. We hope this type of approach could one day add to our treatment choices for patients with advanced liver disease, reducing the need for liver transplants.”

The therapy was developed by scientists from the University of Edinburgh and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

The study received funding from the Medical Research Council and Chief Scientist Office, and results were published in the Cell Stem Cell journal.

Scientists from the University of Dundee, Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, Resolution Therapeutics, the Tayside Clinical Research Centre and Glasgow Royal Infirmary were part of the research team.