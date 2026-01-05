Samsung Bioepis has started direct commercialisation of Byooviz, a biosimilar to Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab), in Europe.

The company has assumed commercial rights for Byooviz from Biogen, and the product will now be available as a Samsung Bioepis brand across several European countries as part of its ongoing expansion.

In August 2021, Byooviz received approval from the European Commission (EC) as a single-use vial for intravitreal administration (0.5mg/0.05ml).

It is indicated for the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema, neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularisation, and visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch or central).

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion for the Byooviz pre-filled syringe (PFS) in November 2025. The syringe is anticipated to enter the European market in the second quarter of 2026.

Samsung Bioepis vice-president Antonio Rito said: “This is a significant milestone for Samsung Bioepis as the company continues to strengthen its presence in Europe by expanding its portfolio of directly commercialised products.

“Leveraging the past three years of experience with Epysqli (eculizumab) and the newly launched Obodence (denosumab) and Xbryk (denosumab) in Europe, we will continue on our journey to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with end-to-end capabilities from development to commercialisation.

“We will work closely with payers and healthcare professionals to ensure seamless access to our biosimilar medicines for patients in need.”