Idorsia has signed an exclusive agreement with Pharmalink Drug Store to distribute and commercialise its Quviviq (daridorexant) insomnia therapy in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of the agreement, Idorsia will receive an upfront payment and retain marketing authorisations in each country.

Following local regulatory approval, the company will supply the finished product to Pharmalink at a pre-determined price. Pharmalink will handle sales, promotion, and distribution in the designated markets.

Quviviq is a dual orexin receptor antagonist discovered by Idorsia. By selectively inhibiting orexin signalling, it regulates wakefulness without widespread suppression of brain activity. Its pharmacokinetics are designed to support restorative sleep throughout the night while reducing morning sleepiness and improving daytime function.

Clinical data published in The Lancet Neurology showed that daridorexant at 25mg and 50mg doses led to significant improvements over placebo in sleep onset, sleep maintenance, and self-reported total sleep time.

The 50mg dose also yielded a statistically significant improvement in daytime functioning versus placebo.