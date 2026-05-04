Novo Nordisk is set to launch Ozempic, its oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist pill for adults with type 2 diabetes, in the US.

The Ozempic oral pill, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), offers an option for adults with type 2 diabetes to manage blood sugar and cardiovascular risk alongside diet and exercise.

Ozempic tablets are available in 1.5mg, 4mg, and 9mg doses, starting on 4 May.

They are said to be the first oral peptide GLP-1 medication in the US approved both to lower blood sugar and to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (MACE) including heart attack, stroke, or death in adults at high cardiovascular risk.

Previously, oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes was offered as Rybelsus in a different formulation and dose range.

Ozempic oral pill will be produced entirely in the US and distributed through more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Self-pay options are available through NovoCare Pharmacy and certain telehealth providers. This is the first time NovoCare has offered a semaglutide pill for type 2 diabetes through its platform.

Ozempic has been available as an injection for eight years. In adults with chronic kidney disease, it is used to help control blood sugar and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular and kidney-related complications. Neither the injectable nor the oral form is approved for use in children.

The pill contains reformulated strengths of semaglutide, previously sold as Rybelsus 3mg, 7mg, and 14mg tablets. The rebranding aims to simplify treatment choices and recognition for healthcare professionals and patients.

Ozempic pill is an oral GLP-1 medicine approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high cardiovascular risk, for both primary and secondary prevention.

Patients may be able to get the Ozempic pill through insurance for as little as $25 for up to a three-month prescription. For those paying out of pocket, monthly costs typically range from $149 to $299, depending on the dose. Restrictions apply.

Novo Nordisk has also filed for FDA approval for a 25mg Ozempic tablet, with a decision expected by the end of 2026.

Novo Nordisk marketing and patient solutions senior vice president Ed Cinca said: “Ozempic has become a leading, trusted brand for people with type 2 diabetes, and the science is deep. Ozempic pill delivers strong blood sugar control and proven cardiovascular risk reduction, and people may also lose weight.

“With Ozempic now available as both an injection and oral option under one brand, treatment can be individualised so patients are getting the proven semaglutide medicine that best fits their needs.”

In March 2026, Novo Nordisk received US FDA approval for a high-dose version of Wegovy (semaglutide), its weight loss therapy, as patents supporting the drug’s market exclusivity moved closer to expiry in some markets.