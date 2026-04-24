Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has agreed to sell its branded commercial drug portfolio to Canadian pharmaceutical company Apotex for $100m in cash.

Under the agreement, Apotex will acquire Cumberland’s branded medicines for cash, subject to approval by Cumberland’s shareholders.

The partnership aims to establish a robust platform for speciality medicines within the US.

Cumberland will maintain ownership of its pipeline product candidates and a majority stake in Cumberland Emerging Technologies.

Following the transaction, the company intends to focus on developing these pipeline products to capitalise on significant market opportunities.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO A Kazimi said: “Our business has two distinct profiles – with established commercial operations typical of a speciality pharmaceutical company and an exciting development pipeline often associated with a biotechnology firm.

“This transaction unlocks value for our shareholders and enables us to focus on the large market opportunities associated with our pipeline product candidates.

“We believe that the integration of these products with Apotex will create more critical mass to support patient care and provide enhanced career opportunities for our commercial team.”

Apotex president and CEO Jeff Watson said: “This transaction will strengthen our ability to support patients in some of the most critical moments of their care journey.

“Integrating Cumberland’s commercial business into the Apotex family will enhance our ability to deliver a meaningful health impact to patients across the US.”

In its retained pipeline, Cumberland is advancing ifetroban, a thromboxane antagonist, through various clinical programmes.

Breakthrough results were recently announced in a Phase II trial for cardiomyopathy linked to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with ongoing interactions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The ifetroban programme holds orphan drug, rare paediatric disease, and fast track designations.

Cumberland also has Phase II clinical studies underway for ifetroban in systemic sclerosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with final enrolments and interim study results pending.

In February 2025, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ antibiotic Vibativ (telavancin) injection gained approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), offering a new treatment option for patients with severe bacterial infections.