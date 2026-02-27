Asahi Kasei has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all issued shares of German-based Aicuris Anti-infective Cures for approximately €780m ($920.7m).

The acquisition will expand the company’s speciality pharmaceutical platform into severe infectious diseases. Completion is expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The company anticipates the deal to positively impact operating income from fiscal 2028 onwards, after amortisation of goodwill and intangible assets.

According to Asahi Kasei, this move is aligned with its initiative to develop a focused and sustainable speciality pharma platform for immunocompromised and medically complex patients.

Severe infectious diseases are considered strategically adjacent to Asahi Kasei’s existing core transplant (Veloxis) and nephrology (Calliditas) subsidiaries. Infection-related complications are a significant concern within these sectors.

Asahi Kasei intends to use its commercial infrastructure in transplant centres and nephrology providers, along with its advanced research and development (R&D) capabilities, to expedite the commercialisation and development of Aicuris’ pipeline.

Aicuris adds three compounds to Asahi Kasei’s portfolio, namely Prevymis (letermovir), Pritelivir and AIC468.

The portfolio boosts Asahi Kasei’s financial outlook by integrating immediate royalty earnings from Prevymis with the potential for commercial success from pritelivir, which is expected to receive approval in fiscal year 2026.

Alongside the long-term potential of AIC468, the acquisition provides a multi-tiered growth strategy that enhances revenue stability.

Asahi Kasei continues restructuring its business towards high-growth opportunities through such strategic investments under its management plan “Trailblaze Together”.

Asahi Kasei healthcare sector head Ken Shinomiya said: “This acquisition strengthens our position across interconnected therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, transplantation, kidney disease, and severe infectious diseases.

“Given the strategic alignment of this asset and the opportunity to expand within an area where we already have an established presence, we acted in a nimble and disciplined manner to advance our long-term growth objectives.”

In May 2024, Asahi Kasei made a public cash offer for the acquisition of all shares in Swedish drugmaker Calliditas for Skr11.16bn ($1.04bn).