Salipro Biotech and Sumitomo Pharma have entered into a research partnership for advancing a drug discovery programme.

Under the partnership, the companies will reveal the drug candidate’s mechanism of action as well as pharmacological characterisation.

Salipro Biotech CEO Jens Frauenfeld said: “We are excited to be working with Sumitomo Pharma to investigate this drug candidate and its mechanism of action. Our distinct expertise and proprietary technology platform unlock novel drug targets that were previously considered too challenging to identify.

“By combing our expertise with Sumitomo Pharma’s advanced capabilities in CNS drug discovery and development, we aim to shed light on the therapeutic potential of a drug candidate.”

Leveraging its knowledge in stabilising challenging membrane proteins through Salipro technology platform, Salipro Biotech will advance a drug discovery programme of Sumitomo Pharma by characterising a drug candidate with the required therapeutic properties against a selected target.

The membrane proteins include GPCRs, ion channels and transporters

Sumitomo Pharma executive officer, senior vice-president, head of Drug Research Division, senior executive research director Isao Shimizu said: “Collaborating with Salipro Biotech represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our understanding of the mechanism of action of our novel drug candidate. We look forward to working together to investigate its pharmacological characteristics.”

Sweden-based Salipro Biotech has a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro platform technology to stabilise membrane proteins.

The company entered into several research partnerships with top-tier pharma and biotech companies till date.