Rosemont Pharmaceuticals has acquired Lucis Pharma, which is a specialist pharmaceutical business in the UK, for undisclosed amount.

With the acquisition, Rosemont will expand its existing portfolio and gain access to the new pipeline of products, providing lifesaving pharmaceuticals across the UK and within overseas markets.

The acquisition will also allow Rosemont to widen its portfolio and foray into the unit dose or sachet market via the pipeline products and expand its business via recent Lucis’ product launches in 2021/22.

Founded in 2012, Lucis develops and licenses new and exclusive medicines.

Having more than a dozen SKUs covering a range of therapeutic areas, Lucis has a portfolio that, in addition to a pipeline of developments, cater to the patient need for liquid medicines.

Rosemont CEO Howard Taylor said: “As well as continuing to broaden our portfolio and add to our strong growth globally, this acquisition also gives access to pipeline products and developer relationships to accelerate our entry into new product areas such as sachets.

“We will continue creating innovative solutions that meet the needs of dysphagic patients and establish best practice for their care.”

Rosemont has half a century of experience in providing new, Rx, oral liquid solutions across various therapeutic areas including cardiac health, endocrinology and pain management for patients with difficulty in swallowing.

It supplies products to South America, the Middle East, North America, Oceania, Africa, Asia, as well as countries in Europe.

Rosemont also produces bulk liquid of one million litres at its production facility in Leeds, England. This production equates to four million bottles of liquid medicines every year.