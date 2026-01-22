Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reported a 9.1% increase in sales for Q4 2025, reaching $24.56bn, with net earnings rising by 49.1% to $5.11bn.

For the entire year, sales grew by 6% to $94.2bn, and full-year earnings per share (EPS) registered at $11.03.

The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 2025 stood at $2.10, up from $1.41 in Q4 2024, reflecting a 48.9% growth.

Additionally, the adjusted net earnings were reported at $6.1bn, up by 21.5% from $4.94bn in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $2.46 from the previous year’s $2.04, translating to a 20.6% growth.

Throughout the year, significant innovations included approvals for Caplyta in treating major depressive disorder and Rybrevant Faspro plus Lazcluze for non-small cell lung cancer.

J&J also announced its guidance for 2026, forecasting estimated reported sales of $100.5bn and an adjusted EPS of $11.53 at the midpoint.

Operational sales of the global innovative medicine sector increased 5.3%, bolstered by products such as Erleada, Darzalex, Carvykti in oncology, and Tremfya in immunology, among others.

Medtech also saw a worldwide operational sales increase of 5.4%, driven mainly by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in cardiovascular and wound closure products in general surgery.

J&J chairman and CEO Joaquin Duato said: “2025 was a catapult year for Johnson & Johnson, fuelled by the strongest portfolio and pipeline in our history.

“Last year kicked off a new era of accelerated growth, driven by medical innovation that is transforming lives in our six key businesses: oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular, surgery, and vision. In each of these important areas, our leadership is expanding, driven by game-changing science and technology.”

In December 2025, J&J completed its acquisition of Halda Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, for $3.05bn in cash.