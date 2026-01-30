IQVIA has announced a strategic, long-term partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim focused on strengthening data capabilities across therapeutic areas.

As part of this agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will utilise IQVIA’s data-as-a-service (DaaS+) technology to advance its global commercial data transformation, aiming to streamline data management and analytics across therapeutic areas and regional operations.

This collaboration will facilitate upcoming product launches and enhance current market performance for Boehringer Ingelheim by providing consistent data for all brand, market and franchise reporting throughout 59 countries.

The arrangement includes advantages such as efficient management of datasets, global product mastering, and simplified access to IQVIA’s information resources to strengthen data-driven decision making.

Boehringer Ingelheim data excellence global head Justin Gale said: “By enabling the seamless ingestion of our global commercial data sets into a unified platform, directly integrated into our cloud infrastructure, we believe this platform would drive significant efficiencies in our data operations, including affording advanced analytics and innovative use cases, paving the way for transformative insights and decision-making.”

IQVIA global data, technologies and advisory services senior vice-president Tom Baker said: “Through this strategic collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim will be able to harness IQVIA’s innovative solution to enable the creation of a global data foundation that will help drive faster, data-informed decision-making across its business, and accelerate the path towards an AI-powered analytics future.”

IQVIA specialises in healthcare intelligence, commercial insights, and clinical research services for life sciences companies.

The company uses privacy-enhancing technologies to protect patient information while analysing large-scale health data. Its services are designed for pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, biotechs, government agencies, researchers and other healthcare stakeholders.

In March 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sweden-based Salipro Biotech signed a research and licence agreement aimed at accelerating the development of multiple drug targets.