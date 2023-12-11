Rigel Pharmaceuticals has entered into a multi-year strategic development collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson) for expanding the assessment of REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib) in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and other haematologic cancers.

AML is a fast-developing cancer originating in the blood and bone marrow, impacting myeloid cells that typically transform into different types of mature blood cells.

REZLIDHIA is a selective, potent, oral, small-molecule inhibitor of mutated IDH1 (mIDH1) intended for binding and inhibiting mIDH1 to reduce 2-hydroxyglutarate levels and restore normal cellular differentiation of myeloid cells.

The entities will assess the potential of olutasidenib for the treatment of newly diagnosed and relapsed or refractory (R/R) patients with AML and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Additionally, they will evaluate its efficacy in combination with other agents for the treatment of advanced myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN).

The collaboration will also assist in evaluating olutasidenib as monotherapy for lower-risk MDS and as maintenance therapy for post-hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients.

Rigel president and CEO Raul Rodriguez said: “We are excited to enter into this strategic alliance with the exceptional team at MD Anderson to evaluate REZLIDHIA as a potential therapy for a broad range of IDH1-mutant cancers.

“We believe REZLIDHIA has the potential to become a standard of care for patients in urgent need of new haematology-oncology therapies. We look forward to a close collaboration with MD Anderson to advance this as a new therapeutic option for more patients.”

Rigel and MD Anderson will collaborate to co-lead clinical development efforts, with guidance from a shared steering committee.

Rigel is set to offer $15m milestone payments and study materials for a five-year collaboration. Rigel will maintain exclusive rights to its programmes within the collaboration.