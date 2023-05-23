Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Genpharm Services FZ have announced a partnership to commercialise IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for patients in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

As per the terms of the exclusive agreement, Genpharm will distribute IMCIVREE to patients in GCC countries, including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

The therapy is intended to treat hyperphagia and obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or genetically-confirmed biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency.

IMCIVREE received approvals for these indications in Canada, the US, the UK and the European Union.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals executive vice-president and head of International Yann Mazabraud said: “We are excited to expand access to IMCIVREE as we continue to increase the impact of this therapy globally.

“With its commitment to patient centricity and extensive experience providing novel treatments for rare diseases to patients throughout the Middle East and North Africa, Genpharm is the ideal partner to help deliver IMCIVREE with its full suite of regulatory, medical, commercial and operational capabilities.”

As estimated by Rhythm, over 800 people are living with BBS in GCC countries and nearly 100 people with Biallelic POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency.

Healthcare providers in the region can now prescribe IMCIVREE to qualifying patients who are expected to benefit from the therapy.

Genpharm chairman Kamel Ghammachi said: “Due to many factors, GCC countries have an increased prevalence of certain genetic diseases, creating a significant demand for precision therapies, like IMCIVREE, that address illnesses at their root cause.”