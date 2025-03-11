Vivus has received approval in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to market Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules) CIV for treating obesity and overweight in adults and paediatric individuals aged 12 and above.

This approval marks the first availability of the therapy in this region.

The partnership between Vivus and its marketing partner PharmaAccess aims to equip healthcare providers in the Middle East North African (MENA) region with alternatives to tackle the obesity epidemic.

Alphamed Drug Store has been named the exclusive distributor of the therapy in the country.

Vivus CEO John Amos said: “Vivus remains steadfast in its mission to tackle the obesity crisis head-on. With the availability of Qsymia in the UAE, we’re not only expanding treatment access but also reaffirming our commitment to advancing patient care on a global scale.

“We are enthusiastic about our continued progress in combatting this urgent public health concern, making a meaningful impact in communities worldwide.”

Designed for long-term usage, Qsymia, when combined with a decreased-calorie diet and physical activity, has been showed to aid in weight loss for adults and children aged 12 to 17 and maintain it.

It is suitable for adults and paediatric individuals with obesity and for adults who are overweight with a minimum of one weight-related comorbid condition.

According to the company, the impact of Qsymia on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not yet been determined.

The therapy’s effectiveness and safety when used with other weight loss products, including over-the-counter medications, herbal preparations, as well as prescription drugs, have also not been established.

According to estimations of the World Obesity Federation, the obesity issue in the UAE is set to intensify, with an estimated 7.5 million individuals, spanning adults, children, and teenagers being overweight or obese, by 2035.