A collaborative effort between Duke-NUS Medical School and the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) has led to the launch of the joint research centre named Systems Metabolomics Centre (SysMeC), aimed at metabolomics research.

The centre will focus on the early detection of diseases and design treatments for improved patient outcomes using precision medicine.

Metabolomics, the study of small molecules or metabolites, is instrumental in understanding disease development and prevention.

SysMeC, spanning 600m2 across two sites, is said to aim at large-scale population studies, fundamental scientific discoveries, and expediting new technology development.

These efforts are directed towards unveiling metabolic signatures that are connected to neurodegenerative conditions, cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases, and enhancing the importance of metabolism in health.

SysMeC will contribute metabolomics “expertise” to huge subject cohort studies, aiming to profile healthy individuals and those with specific diseases.

The centre is involved in projects like DYNAMO and RESET, as well as the CADENCE national clinical translational programme.

Assistant Professor Federico Torta, with a joint appointment at Duke-NUS and NUS Medicine, coordinates the joint centre’s activities.

The centre’s inaugural project addresses the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiometabolic diseases in the country.

According to the organisation, mass spectrometry, a pivotal technique at SysMeC, has detected ceramides as potential predictors of cardiovascular issues, surpassing traditional biochemistry tests like cholesterol measurements.

Ceramides, while crucial for skin health, can contribute to atherosclerosis and insulin resistance when present at high levels.

SysMeC’s project leverages a rapid method for measuring blood ceramides.

Additionally, SysMeC explores fluxomics, a metabolomic approach that measures metabolic activity rates.

NUS Medicine Research vice dean professor Roger Foo said: “Through this joint collaboration, we aspire to create an exemplary model for future collaborations and a hub for industry engagement, bringing cutting-edge analytical platforms to researchers, clinicians, and innovators across the region.”