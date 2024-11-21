Laekna has entered into a clinical partnership with Eli Lilly to advance the development of LAE102, a new ActRIIA monoclonal antibody for treating obesity.

This partnership aims to address the global obesity epidemic by fast-tracking an innovative therapy that could improve the lives of millions.

It includes the progression of LAE102 through a Phase I trial involving obese patients. Lilly is set to provide resources, expertise, and funding to expedite research and development, whereas Laekna retains worldwide rights to the antibody.

Additionally, the partnership is set to concentrate on clinically assessing and developing LAE102.

ActRIIA is a receptor implicated in muscle regeneration and lipid metabolism, and LAE102 has demonstrated the ability to increase lean mass and reduce fat mass in pre-clinical models.

LAE102 could complement glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) agonists by further reducing fat mass and significantly regaining the lean mass loss induced by GLP1R agonists if successful. This synergy could make LAE102 a suitable drug candidate for quality weight control.

By leveraging Laekna’s approach with Eli Lilly’s experience in metabolic diseases, the partnership seeks to significantly improve the standard of care in obesity management.

The collaboration will utilise Lilly’s ‘Catalyze360’ engine to fast-track LAE102’s development.

Laekna CEO and chairman Dr Chris Lu said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with a great team at Lilly, a renowned global leader in the field of obesity and metabolic diseases, to introduce cutting-edge treatment to patients suffering from such a devastating condition.

“Together with Lilly’s vast clinical expertise in the cardiometabolic space, we are optimistic about this collaboration’s potential to accelerate the global development of LAE102 and make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions of people affected by obesity.”