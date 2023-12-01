Phenomic AI (Phenomic) has announced a research collaboration with Astellas Pharma for the development of solid tumour cell therapies.

The partnership has been formed through Astella’s wholly-owned subsidiary Xyphos Biosciences.

They will assess the potential of antibodies, developed by Phenomic and designed for a novel tumour stroma target identified through Phenomic’s scTx platform, in enhancing cell therapy strategies for treating solid tumours.

As per the agreement terms, Phenomic will obtain an upfront payment, complete research funding, as well as a milestone payment.

Astellas will have the first right to negotiate a license for these antibodies throughout the agreement period.

Phenomic CEO Girish Aakalu said: “scTx’s massive database and machine learning-engine provides insights into the tumour stroma, a major barrier to cancer therapies, at a resolution not previously possible and ultimately enables Phenomic to develop therapies for the hardest to treat tumours.

“We are excited to explore the potential of our antibodies to make cell therapies more effective for solid tumours by targeting the tumour stroma and collaborate with the Astellas team given their deep cell therapy expertise.”

Phenomic AI leverages its scTx single-cell transcriptomics platform for advancing a first-of-its-kind approach to solid cancer drug discovery and development.

In July this year, Astellas Pharma, via its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Berry Merger Sub, completed the acquisition of Iveric Bio.

In April this year, Astellas Pharma’s subsidiary agreed to buy 100% of the outstanding shares of Iveric Bio for $40 per share in cash for a total equity value of about $5.9bn.