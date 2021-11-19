Pfizer has secured a contract worth $5.29bn from the US government to supply its experimental Covid-19 oral antiviral drug, Paxlovid (PF-07321332; ritonavir).

Designed to hinder the SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease activity, PF-07321332 is administered together with a low dose of ritonavir.

This helps to delay the metabolism or breakdown of the drug to be active in the body for longer time at higher concentrations to fight the virus.

Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will supply ten million courses of the treatment to the US government starting later this year. Deliveries of the antiviral courses will end next year.

Prior to this development, the company applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US FDA for the oral antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 patients who are at high risk of being hospitalised or death.

It has also commenced the rolling submissions in various countries.

Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said: “We were thrilled with the recent results of our Phase 2/3 interim analysis, which showed overwhelming efficacy of Paxlovid in reducing the risk of hospitalisation among high-risk patients treated within three days of symptom onset by almost 90% and with no deaths and are pleased the US government recognises this potential.

“It is encouraging to see a growing understanding of the valuable role that oral investigational therapies may play in combatting Covid-19, and we look forward to continuing discussions with governments around the world to help ensure broad access for people everywhere.”

Additionally, the company signed advance purchase deals with many countries and has started bilateral outreach to about 100 countries worldwide.