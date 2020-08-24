Novartis announced today that the Phase III COMBI-i study evaluating the investigational immunotherapy spartalizumab (PDR001), in combination with the targeted therapies Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib), did not meet its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival.

The trial was conducted among untreated patients with unresectable (Stage IIIC) or metastatic (Stage IV) BRAF V600 mutation-positive cutaneous melanoma, compared to Tafinlar + Mekinist alone.

“While the COMBI-i trial did not reach its primary endpoint, the study’s findings give us valuable insights into the role the investigational immunotherapy spartalizumab may play in future cancer therapy combinations and underscore the previously established importance of Tafinlar + Mekinist for these patients,” said John Tsai, MD, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “Novartis remains committed to melanoma patients through ongoing research, and we continue to deliver the approved combination therapy Tafinlar + Mekinist to patients around the world. We extend our gratitude to the patients and investigators who participated in the COMBI-i study. Their partnership has expanded our understanding of spartalizumab and its potential role in future cancer treatments.”

Novartis and the COMBI-i study investigators will continue to review the data to learn more from the results, which are expected to be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting. Novartis remains committed to exploring new uses for immunotherapy in cancer treatment, including the ongoing development of spartalizumab, across a range of tumor types.

Source: Company Press Release