The facility forms a key component of the company’s $23bn US investment programme, first outlined in April 2025, and aims to enhance the supply of RLT cancer treatments across the country. The new purpose-built, 35,000ft² facility marks the company’s fourth RLT facility in the US and is scheduled to become operational by 2029. Novartis claims that this site will boost its RLT supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, focusing on optimising medicine delivery for patients in the south-east US. The company notes that its RLT production network has maintained a rate above 99% for dose administration on the planned day. Radioligand therapy is a precision oncology treatment combining a tumour-targeting molecule with a therapeutic radioisotope. This approach enables direct delivery of radiation to tumours while reducing damage to healthy tissue. Each RLT dose is individually prepared and must be delivered swiftly; therefore, proximity to clinics and transport hubs is essential for timely patient access. Novartis currently has two radioligand therapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is developing additional candidates focused on several tumour types. The company’s expertise has supported advances in manufacturing processes aimed at increasing capacity and ensuring consistent supply to both patients and healthcare providers. Over the next five years, Novartis will continue expanding its RLT manufacturing network in the US. Besides the planned site in Florida, ongoing investments include facility expansions in New Jersey and Indiana. In November 2025, Novartis completed a new RLT facility in California and intends to open a fifth site in the US. Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said: “Building this new facility in Florida marks an important step in fulfilling the promise of RLT for patients. “Radioligand therapy has fundamentally changed how we approach certain cancers, and our growing US manufacturing network ensures we can continue to deliver these critical medicines with speed and reliability to patients who need them.”