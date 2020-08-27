Novartis announced that, at primary analysis, the Phase III ASCEMBL study met its primary endpoint of statistically significant superiority in major molecular response (MMR) rate at 24 weeks for asciminib (ABL001) vs. bosutinib.

The study evaluates asciminib – a novel investigational treatment specifically targeting the ABL myristoyl pocket (STAMP) – in adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) previously treated with two or more tyrosine-kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Patients with failure or intolerance to the most recently administered TKI therapy were included in the trial.

“Our ability to treat patients with TKIs changed CML care forever. However, the risk of disease progression is a reality for many patients – especially those who experience resistance to sequential TKI therapy or those who cannot adhere to treatment due to the daily impact of intolerable side effects,” said John Tsai, MD, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “We are incredibly grateful to the patients and investigators around the world who participated in this study. These results with asciminib are a testament to our commitment to further transform CML care – this time through STAMP inhibition, by exploiting a natural regulatory mechanism of the ABL kinase.”

Data from the ASCEMBL trial will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting, and results will be shared with regulatory authorities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for asciminib.

