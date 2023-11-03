US-based Noramco has acquired the Cambrex Drug Product Business Unit, which was formerly known as Halo Pharmaceuticals.

This acquisition will expand the range of services available to Noramco and its subsidiary Purisys’ active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) customers.

The services include drug product formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing, and packaging from facilities that are located in Whippany, New Jersey, in the US, and Mirabel, Quebec, in Canada.

Noramco CEO Lee Karras said: “This acquisition allows Noramco to provide our customers with more sourcing options beyond APIs.

“With these additional capabilities, Noramco/Purisys customers can develop drug product formulations for their APIs for both clinical and commercial purposes.”

Recently, Cambrex expanded its range of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing solutions by acquiring Snapdragon Chemistry, a company specialising in research and development for API batch and continuous flow process development.

The company has also recently purchased Q1 Scientific, which provides outsourced stability storage services including disaster recovery, thermal cycling, sample management, photostability, and ultra-low storage.

Cambrex will maintain operations at 13 global facilities, with focus on delivering drug substance development and manufacturing services to customers worldwide throughout the entire drug development process.

Cambrex CEO Thomas Loewald said: “The transaction announced today was the result of a strategic decision to focus on core areas of growth and investment.”

“Looking forward, Cambrex will prioritise our drug substance and analytical testing portfolios, enabling our customers to develop and deliver therapeutic solutions for patients around the world.”