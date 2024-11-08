New England Biolabs (NEB) has expanded its global footprint with the opening of NEB Lyophilization Sciences (NEB Lyo Sciences), a manufacturing facility in the UK.

Situated in Milton Park, near Oxford, the new 30,000ft2 facility is part of NEB’s wholly-owned subsidiary network.

The site is designed to offer solutions for ambient molecular biology products.

In 2022, NEB established NEB Lyo Sciences after acquiring a UK-based company, combining their vast expertise in lyophilization with NEB’s proficiency in enzymology and enzyme-related technologies.

Purpose-built for manufacturing and laboratory space, NEB Lyo Sciences enables NEB to oversee the entire process from enzyme discovery and characterisation to lyophilisation, facilitating the scaling of pilot projects to full manufacturing and global distribution.

New England Biolabs CEO Salvatore Russello said: “Establishing a new site in Oxfordshire places NEB at the heart of a thriving life science ecosystem, opening doors to collaborative innovation with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and researchers.”

Equipped with several production-scale freeze-dryers, NEB Lyo Sciences can accommodate a variety of product formats, including glass vials, 96-well plates, and other third-party devices.

This flexibility is said to also support the development of advanced diagnostics and devices to meet the varying needs of customers and partners.

NEB’s worldwide subsidiary network spans across several countries, including Canada, Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, Singapore, and South Korea.

New England Biolabs international business executive director Carole Keating said: “There is an increased need for lyophilised assays for point of care diagnostics in non-lab settings and field deployable diagnostics in agriculture, as well as alternatives to cold chain shipping and storage.

“This new facility positions us to successfully support customers globally, both now and in the future.”