Biopharmaceutical company Neogap Therapeutics has partnered with Swiss company Cellerys for a Phase II study of the latter’s RED4MS therapy for multiple sclerosis.

Under the collaboration, Neogap will provide its EpiTCer technology for Cellerys’ upcoming Phase II study of an innovative cell therapy to fight multiple sclerosis.

The RED4MS therapy is being studied for the induction of antigen-specific immune tolerance in multiple sclerosis patients.

The Neogap EpiTCer technology will be used for the identification of rare autoreactive T cells in the patients, utilising them as biomarkers of tolerance in patients.

Neogap CEO Samuel Svensson said: “We are thrilled to contribute to and be a part of Cellerys upcoming Phase II study, where EpiTCer will be a key aspect in monitoring autoreactive T cells.

“The collaboration with Cellerys opens up opportunities for Neogap to use our technology platform in several disease fields, including autoimmune diseases and other immune-related conditions.

“Our goal is to continue to develop innovative applications for EpiTCer and contribute to the development of new therapies for the treatment of severe diseases.”

Cellerys’ RED4MS therapy uses a novel approach to treat and prevent multiple sclerosis by specifically targeting the autoimmune response in patients.

In a Phase Ib clinical testing, the therapy demonstrated safety and tolerance. The company will undertake a multi-centre Phase IIa trial, which will demonstrate proof of concept and be a major step in bringing the therapy to patients.

Neogap’s EpiTCer beads will be used to analyse the study results.

The EpiTCer technology is used to deliver and present antigens to T cells that recognise and bind to specific target proteins.

The EpiTCer beads are patient-specific neoantigens combined with superparamagnetic microbeads.