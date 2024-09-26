French pharmaceutical company MITEM PHARMA has announced the acquisition of worldwide rights to DESFERAL (deferoxamine), an injectable medicine of major therapeutic interest (MITM) in haematology field, from Novartis.

An injectable treatment, DESFERAL is intended to treat iron overload conditions, often arising from blood transfusions in patients with beta-thalassaemia and sickle-cell anaemia.

Beta-thalassaemia and sickle cell anaemia are genetic disorders that affect haemoglobin production and red blood cell maturation, leading to oxygenation issues and severe vascular complications.

DESFERAL is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Currently, this medicine is marketed in more than 60 countries and is manufactured in Europe.

Its subcutaneous injectable formulation has robust safety profile and is widely used in medical protocols.

MITEM PHARMA founders Claude-Alain CUDENNEC and Eric THIERRY said: “We are proud to have completed this acquisition, which reflects in every way our determination to take action for hereditary diseases and rare diseases.

“The confidence that Novartis has shown in us through this sale is also recognition of the professionalism of all MITEM PHARMA’s employees. This step reinforces our objective of international growth and our commitment to securing the availability of MITMs in the most effective ways to patients.”

The acquisition of the asset was supported by MITEM PHARMA’s partner, TechLife Capital and MACSF, with additional investments from funds managed by Access Capital Partners and Swen Capital Partners.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

MITEM PHARMA’s strategy involves identifying therapeutic needs, ensuring the supply and availability of existing medicines, and developing new products to maintain the best possible treatments for targeted therapies.

With the addition of DESFERAL to its portfolio, which already includes four MITMs, MITEM PHARMA is advancing its growth strategy to become a significant entity specialising in MITMs.