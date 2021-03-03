Merck, called as MSD outside the US and Canada, has signed several agreements to support efforts to expand manufacturing capacity and supply of SARS-CoV-2/Covid-19 medicines and vaccines.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide Merck with funding of up to $268.8m to make available a number of the firm’s existing manufacturing facilities for the production of SARS-CoV-2/Covid-19 vaccines and medicines.

BARDA is a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Merck Human Health executive vice president Mike Nally said: “We are steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic as part of the remarkable efforts of the entire medical and scientific community.

“This funding from BARDA will allow us to accelerate our efforts to scale up our manufacturing capacity to enable timely delivery of much needed medicines and vaccines for the pandemic.”

This funding comes in addition to the firm’s investment in its global vaccines manufacturing network as part of its planned capital investments of over $20bn from 2020 through the end of 2024.

The firm has also signed agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to support the manufacturing and supply of Johnson & Johnson’s SARS-CoV-2/Covid-19 vaccine.

Merck intends to use its US facilities to produce drug substance, formulate and fill vials of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Merck Manufacturing Division executive vice president and president Sanat Chattopadhyay said: “At Merck, we have a rich legacy in vaccine manufacturing and look forward to combining our expertise with Johnson & Johnson to help increase supply and expand access to authorized SARS-CoV-2/Covid-19 vaccines.”