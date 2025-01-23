Kamada has secured a three-year contract with an international organisation to supply its KAMRAB and VARIZIG immune globulin products in Latin America from 2025 to 2027.

Nearly $25m of the revenue is anticipated for the products under this contract.

A human rabies immune globulin (HRIG), KAMRAB is designed for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) of rabies.

It is indicated for all individuals despite their ages who have been exposed to rabid or rabid animals and should be administered immediately to the affected.

The therapy should be simultaneously administered alongside a complete rabies vaccine regimen. This combination offers critical prevention against rabies, a life-threatening viral infection.

A human-derived Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin, VARIZIG is used for treating post-exposure prophylaxis in individuals at high risk from varicella (chickenpox). It is primarily used in immunocompromised newborns, paediatric, and pregnant patients.

Specifically designed to minimise the severity of chickenpox infections, the therapy was recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for post-exposure prophylaxis of varicella in these high-risk individuals who do not have immunity evidence to the varicella virus.

Kamada CEO Amir London said: “We are extremely pleased with this significant three-year supply agreement, which we believe validates the global strength of our leading specialty immunoglobulin portfolio and supports our expected multi-year growth outlook.

“Winning this tender is indicative of the substantial commercial potential of our broad product portfolio in the international markets, beyond the US and Canada, and we intend to continue pursuing additional commercial contracts in key strategic territories.”

With its marketed product portfolio, Kamada is focused on developing and commercialising therapies for rare and serious conditions.