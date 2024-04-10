Invenra and Astellas Pharma have signed a strategic research agreement in therapeutic bispecific antibody discovery.

This collaboration aims to harness Invenra’s B-Body bispecific antibody platform to advance Astellas’ research and development in antibody discovery.

Invenra CEO Dr Roland Green said: “We are honoured to partner with the Astellas team, one of the world’s foremost developers of therapeutics. We are excited by the potential of this partnership to yield profound benefits to patients in need.”

As part of the agreement, Astellas will gain access to the B-Body technology. This collaboration is a strategic move to bolster Astellas’ efforts in developing bispecific therapeutic antibodies.

Following the research phase, Astellas will have the opportunity to negotiate licenses.

The partnership between Invenra and Astellas reflects a shared dedication to improving patient care through scientific innovation.

Invenra’s B-Body Platform has been proven for bispecific antibody yield, high solubility, efficient conventional purification, subcutaneous-compatible viscosity, and stability in both discovery and scale-up.

The platform’s true ‘Plug & Play’ performance and significant benefits in formulation, production, and discovery help in accelerating the development of drugs.

Last week, Invenra collaborated with global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Catalent.

The collaboration aims to co-discover novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugates by harnessing the combined expertise and proprietary technologies of Invenra and Catalent.

Recently, Astellas Pharma announced that it received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the acceptance of its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA).

This application aims to incorporate positive two-year data into the US Prescribing Information for IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution), intended for treating geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).