Harbour BioMed’s wholly owned subsidiary Nona Biosciences and global biotechnology firm ModernaTX have entered into a license and collaboration deal for the development of immunotherapies.

The collaboration will focus on discovering and developing nucleic acid-based immunotherapies for selected oncology targets using Harbour BioMed’s heavy chain only antibody discovery platform (HCAb).

HCAb’s technology produces new “heavy chain only” antibodies that are approximately half the size of a typical IgG.

These antibodies have IgG-like PK properties and Fc-domain functions without requiring additional engineering or humanisation.

Upon execution of the deal, Moderna will have an exclusive sub-licensable license to use a sequences panel against multiple targets, which are derived from Harbour BioMed’s HCAb platform, for the development of products using nucleic acids.

The company will also be solely responsible for all upcoming development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercialisation works.

Additionally, it will have an option to obtain an exclusive sub-licensable license to use sequences against additional targets.

Harbour BioMed founder, chairman and CEO Dr Jingsong Wang said: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in the company’s business development, validating the potential of the Company’s technology platforms and innovation capabilities.

“Following a series of business achievements delivered on a global basis, we will continue to open up our technology platforms and talent and experience to innovators to empower global biotherapeutic innovation.”

As per the agreement terms, Nona Biosciences will receive an upfront payment as well as potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones, along with tiered royalties.

In April this year, Harbour BioMed and AstraZeneca signed a global out-license agreement for CLDN18.2xCD3 bispecific antibody HBM7022.