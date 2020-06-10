Japan-based FUJIFILM said that it will invest nearly JPY100bn ($928m) towards the expansion of its large-scale biologics production facility in Denmark.

The investment will be made in the Danish site of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies with an aim to double the drug substance production capacity of the biologics production facility.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics and advanced therapies. The investment in its Danish facility will help in expanding its capabilities to include fill/finish, and improve its current assembly, labelling, and packaging services.

The company will be expanding its production lines for bulk drug substance by introducing an additional six mammalian cell bioreactors. Following this, the biologics production facility of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (Denmark) will have a total of 12 x 20,000-liter bioreactors by fall 2023.

As part of the development will be the addition of the Danish site’s first fill/finish production line, which is slated for summer 2023. The new production line will have a fully-automated system that can produce up to nearly 35 million units per annum to meet the requirements of large-scale production.

Furthermore, a new packaging line equipped with facilities to assemble various types of auto-injectors will be added to the Danish biologics production facility in spring 2022. The new packaging line will also have automatic labelling capability to address a wide range of customer requirements, said FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies CEO Martin Meeson said: “With the addition of world-class assets enabling us to scale production volumes to fit both small and large batches, the capital infusion allows us to deliver on our promise to support our partners from pre-clinical through to commercialization.”

The biologics production facility in Denmark was acquired by FUJIFILM from Biogen for $890m in August 2019.

FUJIFILM executive vice president and bio-CDMO division general manager Takatoshi Ishikawa said: “Since the acquisition of the Denmark site last year, the facility’s strong manufacturing track-record, coupled with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ technologies enabling a stable supply of high-quality biopharmaceuticals, has led to new orders not only from existing clients, but also new clients, contributing to our rapid business expansion.”