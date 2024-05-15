FogPharma has partnered with ARTBIO to co-develop Helicon-enabled alpha radioligand therapies (HEARTs), a new class of treatments aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients.

The collaboration will combine FogPharma’s Helicon peptide platform with ARTBIO’s AlphaDirect platform to create targeted therapies using the 212Pb isotope.

The companies will jointly develop HEARTs against multiple targets, utilising the strengths of both platforms.

FogPharma’s Helicon technology allows for the creation of tunable stabilised α-helical peptides, while ARTBIO’s AlphaDirect is designed for developing alpha radioligand therapies with 212Pb, an isotope known for its ideal clinical profile.

212Pb is favoured for its short half-life, which delivers high energy to tumours with stability and allows for imaging with SPECT/CT.

The integration of these platforms is expected to yield next-generation ARTs with optimal properties for precise tumour targeting.

FogPharma CEO Mathai Mammen said: “Our AI-enabled Helicon platform provides an unprecedented level of chemical flexibility and diversity for modifying the crucial chemical and biological properties of peptides, a capability that we have leveraged to address previously undruggable protein:protein interactions inside the cell.

“We are thrilled to begin our collaboration with ARTBIO, wherein we extend the use of our Helicons to bind extracellular proteins and use our Helicons to finely tune distribution and elimination properties, paving the way for a new safe and effective category of targeted radioligand therapy.”

Both partners will contribute equally to the research, development, and commercialisation phases of the collaboration.

ARTBIO CEO Emanuele Ostuni said: “Alpha radioligand therapy, and 212Pb in particular, has shown tremendous promise as a new class of radiopharmaceuticals. This collaboration with FogPharma enables ARTBIO to advance next-generation therapeutics specifically designed to treat solid tumours.”