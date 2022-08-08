Chinese biotechnology firm Epigenic Therapeutics has secured $20m in Series Angel and Pre-A funding to proceed with next-generation gene editing therapy.

Kingray Capital, TigerYeah Capital, Morningside Venture Capital, and Trinity Innovation Fund joined the Series Pre-A funding, while FountainBridge Capital participated as the angel investor.

Epigenic will utilise the funding for validating the advances of its epigenetic editing in non-human primates.

The proceeds will also be used to expand the company’s expertise and capabilities as well as fund the early-stage clinical research.

Epigenic stated that the heritable epigenetic modification regulates gene naturally in the human body without changing the underlying DNA sequence.

The company’s technology will enable researchers to harness the endogenous epigenetic gene regulation pathway and provide medication to target cells and tissues to deliver potent and durable therapeutic effect.

To support the research and development, the company has assembled a team of scientists and industry experts.

Epigenic Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Bob Zhang said: “Epigenetic editing is an emerging and highly differentiated gene editing technology.

“Along with our scientific co-founders and advisers, we are able to expand our understanding of precise regulation of epigenetic genome, and unlock its potential as medicine for many diseases.

“With the funding, we will continue expanding our team and capabilities, validate the technology platform in animal model, and accelerate our leading product from discovery to clinical development.”

Morningside Venture Capital managing director Michael Xue said: “Epigenic Therapeutics is uniquely positioned in various gene editing therapy developers. We are thrilled to invest in Epigenic Therapeutics and we believe this company has solid foundation to further explore and develop precise genome medicine to benefit many patients.”