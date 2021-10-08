Samsung Biologics and Enzolytics have entered a strategic contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) collaboration agreement to develop and produce monoclonal antibody treatments for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Covid-19.

As per the deal, Samsung Biologics will offer end-to-end CDMO services including cell line development, clinical drug substance and drug product production services.

Samsung Biologics’ development and production capabilities will be used by Enzolytics to aid in backing investigational new drug (IND) applications for the anti-HIV and anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies.

A stable cell line will be produced with support from Samsung’s research and development centre in San Francisco, US.

The related products required for the clinical trial will be produced at the headquarters of the company in Incheon, South Korea.

Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said: “Partnering with Enzolytics reinforces the value of our fully integrated, end-to-end business model, which is designed to meet the unique needs and goals of our biotech clients.

“We look forward to providing comprehensive services and professional support for the manufacturing of this important class of monoclonal antibody therapeutics for the treatment of HIV and SARS-CoV-2, helping to accelerate the process of drug development to IND filing and bring these life-saving products to patients.”

Furthermore, the companies will also hold talks on other monoclonal antibodies in Enzolytics’ pipeline.

The Enzolytics protocol provides an opportunity to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) analysis.

It also offers a platform to create several fully human monoclonal antibodies which acts on the conserved immutable regions of the virus to develop therapeutics.

Enzolytics Research and Development chief operating officer Dr Gaurav Chandra said: “The collaboration with Samsung Biologics is a significant milestone for Enzolytics’ Artificial Intelligence enabled Monoclonal Antibody Platform.

“This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for Enzolytics to significantly advance the clinical development of our universal, durable, broadly neutralising monoclonal antibodies and reduce time to the clinic and offer the much-needed treatment for patients.”

The companies did not divulge the financial terms of the agreement.