Eleven Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Novo Nordisk to discover cell-specific carriers of nucleic acid therapeutics.

Under the collaboration, the companies will leverage Eleven’s DELiveri platform that uses DNA-encoded libraries (DELs), for identifying new molecules that promote precise nucleic acid delivery for treating cardiometabolic diseases.

This collaboration also provides Novo Nordisk with exclusivity for specific cell types and applications associated with the platform in a staged approach.

Eleven Therapeutics CEO Yaniv Erlich said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Novo Nordisk, a leader in global healthcare.

“Firstly, this collaboration has the potential for immense positive impact on patients’ lives through the multitude of therapeutic cargos each of the discovered carriers could afford.

“Furthermore, it is a testament to the promise of our DELiveri platform, which is uniquely tailored to discover cell-selective delivery moieties — small molecules and other types — at an efficiency level yet to be observed in this field, thanks to the throughput capabilities of DELs.”

In addition to DELiveri, Eleven’s screening platform includes TERA that generates chemically modified xRNAs.

These dubbed xRNA of extended-release mRNA therapeutics are useful in treating metabolic, haematologic and infectious diseases.

Novo Nordisk’s R&D unit, Bio Innovation Hub along with co-creation partnerships develops therapeutics for rare endocrine, and blood disorders.